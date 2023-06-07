A MAN is to go on trial later this year after being charged with the rape of a 14-year-old girl.
Michael Ashton, aged 18, of Nantgarw Road, Caerphilly, denies sexually assaulting her in Newport last December.
The defendant pleaded not guilty during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court and is due to stand trial on September 18.
Ashton was remanded in custody.
