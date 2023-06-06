The event took place last month when the woman was said to have suffered in a collision with an officer's vehicle while escorting the Dutchess of Edinburgh.

Helen Holland, who was said to be struck by the officer at a junction off West Cromwell Road and Warwick Drive in West London on May 10, suffered serious injuries, dying two weeks later.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which oversees the force, informed the constable that they are under criminal investigation for allegedly causing death by dangerous driving during the royal escort.

The Met police officer is also being investigated for potential gross misconduct, though this does not mean that charges or disciplinary proceedings will follow.

IOPC director Amanda Rowe said: “Our thoughts remain with Ms Holland’s family, friends and everyone affected by her death.

"This is a tragic incident and it is important that we carry out a thorough, independent investigation to establish the full circumstances, which will include the actions and decision making of the officer under investigation.

“We have been in regular contact with Ms Holland’s family and we will keep them updated as our investigation progresses.

“At the end of our investigation, we will decide whether to refer the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision and whether the officer should face disciplinary proceedings.”

Investigators are understood to have attended the scene and reviewed police body cameras with witness accounts also being collected.

Holland's son has commented on his mother's death, saying she died after sustaining “multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries”.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson also said: “The Duchess of Edinburgh is deeply saddened to hear that Helen Holland has passed away.

“Her Royal Highness’s deepest condolences and sympathies go to all of Ms Holland’s family.”