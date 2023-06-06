Emma Whitfield spoke to the All-Party Advisory Welfare Group in Westminster on June 6, where she described how she watched as her son was pulled from the house where he was killed and that she was left inconsolable having to identify her son’s body by his shoe.

Ms Whitfield called on the group to do more to try prevent fatal dog attacks.

In the message to the group Ms Whitfield said she believed the Dangerous Dogs Act - an act of Parliament prohibiting or restricting certain types of dogs - does not work, and is unable to protect people as it is reactive rather than proactive.

Recounting the harrowing incident in which her son was killed in November 2021, Ms Whitfield described how, on his last day alive, all Jack wanted to do was go play with his skateboard.

When Ms Whitfield was alerted that something was wrong and got to the scene, people were banging on the glass trying to distract the dog.

She watched emergency services pull Jack’s body from the property while fighting the dog off and had to identify her son by his shoe.

The dog that killed Jack was earlier seen barking at people and lunging at kids and to control it the owner would punch and kick it in the head.

Extraordinarily, the dog was given away on Facebook for free and advertised as aggressive.

She also questioned how to solve the issue of dangerous dogs, saying there will always be dangerous breeds around.

Spate of dog attacks in Caerphilly

Jack's death is just one incident in a worrying spate of dog attacks within a small area of Caerphilly in the past two years.

In December 2022 83-year-old Shirley Patrick was attacked by a dog at her house in Heol Fawr - just half a mile from Jack's home. She died 17 days later.

In March this year a dog was allegedly attacked by another dog in the car park of the Asda store on Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly.

And in April a five-month-old baby was rushed to hospital following an attack in Penyrheol, Caerphilly, and just days later armed police were called out after two boys aged five and seven were attacked by a dog in Graig-y-Rhacca.

Now the Community Council of Penyrheol, Trecenydd and Energlyn has launched an initiative to try and deal with the problem.

‘Identifying Jack by his shoe was heart-breaking and being told he did not make it was unimaginable’

Ms Whitfield addressed the All-Party Advisory Welfare Group via video link.

She said: “In 2021 I lost my son Jack. He was killed in a dog attack.

“It was just a normal day. I did the school run and picked him up as I did every day. Within 10 minutes Jack grabbed his skateboard and asked to go out to play just as kids do. The thing he did not get to do was come home.

“I remember a knock on my door and being told Jack had been attacked by a dog so I jumped in my car and rushed to where he was.

“There were people banging the windows trying to distract the dog while others were on the phone to 999. I was begging people to tell me what had happened. Emergency services arrived and shouted for everyone to get indoors.

“I watched as they pulled Jack out the house and fought the dog off at the same time.

“I saw everything.

“Identifying Jack by his shoe was heart-breaking, being told he did not make it was unimaginable.

“My initial reaction was there should be a ban on the breed. Get rid of every single one of them. I did not feel these dogs should be kept especially by people who do not know how to look after them.

“It was shocking to see that on several occasions outside the local shops the dog was jumping at people walking by it and could be seen tracking children. The owner responded by kicking and punching the dog in the head. I just thought 'is it any wonder a dog behaves aggressively if this is the way it is treated?'.

“I realise it is not so simple as banning other dogs.

“It is extremely important for people to hear my story and understand there needs to be change.

“Jack’s death could have been avoided if the owners were more responsible people.

“I want to make sure no one else is ever put in the position of me and my family. There are people who have the power to change the future. I am speaking today as part of that change.”