Chloe Hayman, 17, died after Keilan Roberts lost control of his car on a mountain road in Caerphilly last summer.

The defendant had not met the Mountain Ash teenager before that evening and offered to take her to her home after arguing with his girlfriend.

Roberts, from Rhymney, Caerphilly, who was 21 at the time, drove his Skoda Octavia after drinking alcohol and taking cocaine, ketamine and ecstasy following a night out in Pontypridd.

Before the defendant was jailed for nearly four years, two members of Chloe’s family delivered moving victim personal statements at Cardiff Crown Court.

Her mother Danielle O’Halloran said: “Chloe and I had a special bond.

“We were the life and soul of our little home. When she was taken, that part was taken too.

“I just feel utterly heartbroken. I thought time was meant to heal but this isn’t the case when you lose a child.

“If anything, it hurts more and more each day.

“We were like best friends as well as mother and daughter.

“It is gut-wrenching knowing that we'll never see our beautiful Chloe again.

“Not having her around has left a gaping hole in my heart.

She told the court her daughter was a doting sister to her three little brothers and she would “bathe them, brush their teeth and read them books”.

When Chloe’s stepmother Alex Hayman spoke, she confronted Roberts and asked him: “Why did you decide to get behind the wheel of that car when you knew what you had taken?

“While our daughter meant absolutely nothing to you, she was our world.

“You have torn this family apart.

“I can only hope that the guilt and shame for what you have done lives with you for the rest of your life.”

Mrs Hayman added: “She was our world. Since her loss, our world has been shattered and torn apart. She lived and loved life to the full.

“Chloe was kind, loving, sentimental and she adored her family and her friends.

“She was fiercely loyal and protective of all of us and she had a wicked sense of humour.

“There really wasn’t a dull moment when she was around.”

Judge David Wynn Morgan said Roberts’ jail sentence of three years and nine months was within sentencing guidelines but acknowledged it may seem “inadequate”.

“It is inadequate for the simple reason that no sentence can have the effect of restoring Chloe Hayman to her loved ones,” he added.

The defendant pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving with alcohol, cocaine, ecstasy and ketamine in his blood.

In mitigation, Jeffrey Jones said Roberts, now aged 22, had no previous convictions and had experienced a “fractured and sad childhood”.

His barrister added he had been asked to say “how deeply sorry” the defendant is to Chloe’s family.

PC David Thomas, the officer in case, said: "This is a very tragic case where a young woman who had her whole life ahead of her died as a result of Roberts’ reckless actions.

"Our thoughts continue to be with Chloe's family at this time.

"I want to remind everyone who gets behind the wheel – there are no excuses for driving after consuming alcohol or taking drugs so think before you drive.

“Think not only of yourself, but think of your family, think of your friends, think of your loved ones and most importantly think of those you could hurt and think of the lives you could change forever by driving under the influence.

"If you suspect someone is driving under the influence of drink or drug, you could help save a life and you can report this to us by calling 10 or sending us a direct message on social media.

"If the crime is taking place or it is an emergency, always call 999."