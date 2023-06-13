A MAN has been charged with stealing from his employer, Newport Magistrates’ Court heard.

Craig Rees, 39, is accused of committing the alleged offence against the Wild Water Group at the city’s Leeway Industrial Estate on December 8, 2022.

His case was called on but adjourned.

The defendant, of Cot Farm Circle, Ringland, Newport is due to appear in the same court on June 22.