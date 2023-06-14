A MAN has appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court after being charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Phillip Gray, 29, of Lansbury Road, Brynmawr, is accused of assaulting Richard Gill in Nantyglo on May 22.
The defendant is due to appear before the crown court in June 20.
Gray was granted conditional bail.
