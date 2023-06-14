JENNA LOUISE FRANCIS, 28, of Coverack Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Pine Grove, Duffryn on November 23, 2022.

DEAN MORSE, 42, of Commercial Road, Abertillery must pay £500 in a fine and compensation after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to hair straighteners, a hair dryer, an iPhone charger and Christmas lights between November 26-29, 2021.

KAYLEIGH JADE SMITH, 28, of Oliphant Circle, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a motor vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate at Whittle Drive on December 12, 2022.

JAMES HOLLAND, 55, of Ribble Square, Bettws, Newport was jailed for 16 weeks after he admitted being in breach of a criminal behaviour order and a public order offence on June 6.

URBAIN MACK, 41, of Kings Wall Drive, Llanwern, Newport was fined £660 for speeding at 80mph in a 50mph zone on the A4810 Queensway last New Year’s Eve.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points and he must pay £90 costs.

SHAZAD TAHIR, 41, of Commercial Road, Pill, Newport must pay £160 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with the requirement of a suspended prison sentence made on January 24 by failing to attend appointments.

HAYDEN PITT, 31, of Bryncelyn, Nelson, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RODNEY ALFRED REES, 57, of Orchid Drive, Caldicot was banned from driving for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KHALID AKBAR, 51, of Davies Square, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding on the M4 motorway at 64mph in a 50mph zone between Junction 25 and Junction 24 eastbound on December 3, 2022.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

DAVID FORD, 59, of Gibbs Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while not wearing a seat belt on Chepstow Road on November 19, 2022.