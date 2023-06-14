Dean Mason, 36, from Caerphilly had known the couple, Newport Crown Court was told.

The defendant, of Hengoed Crescent, Cefn Hengoed pleaded guilty to burglary.

The offence took place in Cefn Hengoed on June 3 last year.

The judge, Recorder Bruce Gardiner, told Mason: “The address was unoccupied at the time and you broke in after you kicked in the bottom panel inside entrance door.

“You stole an iPhone, a personalised face mask and various drugs and drug equipment.

“The property taken was of moderate value to the victim but some belonged to her partner who sadly had very recently died as set out in her victim personal statement.

“The burglary left her extremely upset to have suffered this intrusion into her home so close to losing her long term partner.

“She described it as a betrayal given that you knew her and her partner.

“As a result, she did not want to stay at that address on her own and her landlord served her with an eviction notice.”

The court heard how Mason had committed the offence while subject to a community order for another burglary and has eight previous convictions.

Recorder Gardiner added: “There are few mitigating factors in this case.

“You have shown no significant remorse and you have limited insight into your offending.”

Mason was jailed for 94 weeks and will have to pay a victim surcharge following his release from prison.