POLICE have confirmed a report of harassment at a Gwent supermarket has been resolved.
Officers issued a public appeal following the alleged incident, at the Aldi store in Abergavenny, which was reported on the afternoon of Friday, April 14.
A man in a CCTV image shared by the police is no longer being sought in connection with the incident.
"We previously appealed to identify a man following a report of harassing behaviour in Aldi, Monmouth Road, Abergavenny," a spokesperson for Gwent Police said in an update this week.
"Officers were contacted by a 33-year-old man from the Abergavenny area and a community resolution order was used to finalise the matter."
