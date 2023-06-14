Officers issued a public appeal following the alleged incident, at the Aldi store in Abergavenny, which was reported on the afternoon of Friday, April 14.

A man in a CCTV image shared by the police is no longer being sought in connection with the incident.

"We previously appealed to identify a man following a report of harassing behaviour in Aldi, Monmouth Road, Abergavenny," a spokesperson for Gwent Police said in an update this week.

"Officers were contacted by a 33-year-old man from the Abergavenny area and a community resolution order was used to finalise the matter."