A MAN from Newport has been charged with theft and fraud following incidents at a city supermarket and a discount store.

Officers from Gwent Police's Newport team said a 36-year-old man had been arrested and charged for the alleged offences "committed in the last week".

"The thefts took place in Poundland, Friars Walk and [in] Asda, Duffryn," the officers said on Twitter.

The man was remanded in custody to appear at Newport Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning, they added. 