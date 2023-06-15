Nayef Manzi was pulled over by Gwent Police traffic officers in the city in a Kia Niro earlier this year.

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving a motor vehicle taken without the owner's consent and driving with no insurance.

The car had been stolen in Newport and all the offences took place on March 23.

Manzi's offending was "aggravated by being committed whilst subject to a community sentence and because he has a flagrant disregard for court orders".

The defendant also admitted driving a Mini Cooper car while disqualified and driving it with no insurance in the Redbridge area of London last month on May 22.

MORE NEWS: Man headbutted woman and bit her boyfriend at engagement party

Manzi pleaded guilty to being in possession of cannabis on the same day.

He was jailed for six months at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

Manzi, of Wern Goch East, Llanedeyrn, Cardiff was banned from driving for three years following his release from prison.

The defendant will also have to pay £775 costs and a £114 surcharge.