Gareth Huxtable, 32, of Hargreaves Drive, Newport appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court.

He has been charged with three counts of possession of an indecent photograph of a child on December 21, 2021.

Huxtable also faces an allegation of possessing an extreme pornographic image involving a dead dog.

The defendant was granted unconditional bail to appear before the crown court on June 26.