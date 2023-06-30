Aaran Sargeant, 29, is accused of possession of cocaine intent to supply, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and possession of criminal property by having £2,531.50 in cash.

The prosecution says the alleged offences were committed in Caerphilly county on June 23.

The defendant, of Lewis Lewis Avenue, Blackwood is due to appear before the crown court on July 26.

Sargeant was remanded in custody.