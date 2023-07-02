A MAN has appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court accused of assaulting a woman.
Mario Williams, 42, from Ebbw Vale has been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm in the town on January 19.
The defendant, of Blaen Wern, Llys Onnen, is due to appear before the crown court on July 26.
He was issued conditional bail.
