Martin Connelly admitted the offence and three counts of making an indecent photograph of a child which include category A, B and C images.

The offences were committed between August 7, 2019 and September 30, 2022, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.

Connelly, 42, of Green Hill Close, Penybryn, Caerphilly is due to be sentenced on July 18.

He was granted conditional bail.