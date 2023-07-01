A PAEDOPHILE is to be sentenced at the crown court after he pleaded guilty to distributing a child abuse image on messaging app Kik.
Martin Connelly admitted the offence and three counts of making an indecent photograph of a child which include category A, B and C images.
The offences were committed between August 7, 2019 and September 30, 2022, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.
Connelly, 42, of Green Hill Close, Penybryn, Caerphilly is due to be sentenced on July 18.
MORE NEWS: Drugs gang who flooded Gwent with cocaine made £750,000
He was granted conditional bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article