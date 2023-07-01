Ashley Day, 20, died after an incident at an apartment in Bradford Street, Digbeth just after 6am on Thursday.

An 18-year-old suspect, named by West Midlands Police as Gurveer Bhandal, 18, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

He was due to appear before city magistrates in Birmingham today, Saturday.

Mr Day's family said: "Ashley was a very well-mannered and loving boy.

"He was very passionate about football and excelled at Newport football academy.

"He had a great love for music. He’d just been accepted to study sports science at Brunel University and was very excited to start later this year.

"He was a great big brother and protector to his mum, younger brother, and his family.

"Anyone who knew him will tell you how he exuded joy and happiness and always wanted the best for everybody.

"His smile was infectious and his sense of humour was out of this world. Our hearts are bleeding for our model son."

Newport County AFC said the club was "deeply saddened to learn the devastating news of the passing of former academy player Ashley Day".

"Everyone at Newport County AFC’s thoughts are with Ashley’s family and friends at this time," the club added in a statement.

Detective inspector Jim Mahon, who is leading the West Midlands Police investigation, said the force was "supporting Ashley’s family at this awful time".

He added: "While we have now charged a man with this murder, we believe there may still be people who may have information, photographs or videos of the party and incident.

"We ask that anyone present come forward to provide us with information about the event."

Two other people arrested as part of the investigation have been released and will face no further action, the force added.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact West Midlands Police by calling 101, quoting log number 576 of 29 June.

You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.