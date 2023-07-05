A WOMAN has been jailed after she spat at police officers in a series of “unprovoked” attacks.
Michaela Johnson, 45, pleaded guilty to five counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker at Newport Central police station.
The offences took place on June 17, 2022, the city’s magistrates’ court was told.
Johnson also admitted causing criminal damage to a Gwent Police vehicle outside A&E at the Grange University Hospital, Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran and possession of cannabis on the same date.
The defendant, of Chepstow Road, Newport was sent to prison for 18 weeks.
