Kirk Edwards, 26, is barred from certain areas of Newport after a criminal behaviour order (CBO) was imposed on him in August 2021.

The city’s magistrates’ court heard he flouted it this month and last month when he was spotted on Commercial Street.

Rob Simkins, prosecuting, said Edwards had also been caught stealing during that period as well.

“On June 27 the defendant stole a mountain bike from outside Boots,” he told magistrates.

“Rhianne Ward had cycled there and left the bike in the foyer.

“She had asked staff to keep an eye on it but that didn’t happen.

“The defendant nipped in and cycled off with the bike. It has not been recovered.”

Mr Simpkins said the bicycle was valued at £380.

On the same day, Edwards was caught shoplifting 10 packets of bacon from Marks & Spencer at the BP petrol station on Malpas Road.

“He was confronted by a member of staff but said he didn’t have any items and walked out of the store,” Mr Simkins added.

The defendant also stole protein powder from Holland & Barrett and boxes of chocolates, steaks and a charging cable from Sainsbury’s.

Edwards, of no fixed abode, Newport pleaded guilty to three counts of theft, two counts of breaching a CBO and failing to provide a sample for drug testing.

The offences were committed between June 16 and July 4.

The defendant has 43 previous convictions for 96 offences which include 51 for theft and nine for being in breach of a CBO.

Gemma Guy, representing Edwards, said: “He pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

“The defendant has been addicted to crack cocaine and heroin for around three years.”

His lawyer added how Edwards used to live with his mother but was now homeless after “their relationship broke down”.

The court was told the defendant wanted to go to prison so that he could detox there.

Edwards was jailed for six months and must pay his victims £548.09 in compensation.