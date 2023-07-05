THOUSANDS of illegal cigarettes have been seized today by the police in Newport.
More than 5,000 illegal cigarettes and 650g of tobacco were found in a vehicle on Commercial Road.
Gwent Police seized all the cigarettes and tobacco and are currently working with Newport Council and Trading Standards to investigate.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Over 5,000 illegal cigarettes and 650g of tobacco has been seized from a vehicle on Commercial Road in Newport.
“We're now working with Newport Council and Trading Standards to investigate.”
