More than 5,000 illegal cigarettes and 650g of tobacco were found in a vehicle on Commercial Road.

Gwent Police seized all the cigarettes and tobacco and are currently working with Newport Council and Trading Standards to investigate.

Thousands of illegal cigarettes and tobacco seized (Image: Gwent Police)

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Over 5,000 illegal cigarettes and 650g of tobacco has been seized from a vehicle on Commercial Road in Newport.

“We're now working with Newport Council and Trading Standards to investigate.”