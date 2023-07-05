Matthew Holder, 30, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport had been accused of four counts of rape and one of assault by penetration.

He was cleared of all charges following a trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

The defendant had maintained his innocence and denied sexually assaulting the women in Newport between 2018 and 2022.

Holder told jurors: “I am not a sex predator”.

He did admit theft after he stole a television from one of the complainants to buy cocaine.

Sentencing him, Judge Lucy Crowther told him: “You took the TV when she was asleep and you sold it to buy drugs.

“It was a spiteful offence.”

The court heard that Holder has 10 previous convictions for 12 offences, including burglary.

He was jailed for eight weeks but will be released from prison immediately after serving 328 days in jail following his remand into custody last August.

The defendant will have to pay the woman £299 in compensation for the TV and will have to hand over a statutory £154 victim surcharge.

Holder was also made the subject of five-year restraining orders not to contact the three complainants.