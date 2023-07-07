Leon Wells, formerly of Tredegar and now of Abertysswg, has served lengthy prison sentences in the past for manslaughter and consipiracy to supply cocaine.

Wells, who served in the Royal Marines, was handed the SCPO in 2018 after being locked up for 32 months for “conspiring to supply large amounts of cannabis”.

Leon Wells (Image: Gwent Police)

Now Wells is wanted on a prison recall.

Anyone who has seen Wells or know something is asked to call 101 quoting the reference number CS2211-18822.

You can also pass on information anonymously to Crimestoppers.

A £1,000 reward has also been offered for the anonymous information on the whereabouts of Joshua Adams, from Newport, and Daniel Waters.

Joshua Adams and Daniel Waters (Image: Crimestoppers)

The pair are both being recalled to prison for breaching their licence conditions.

In 2021 Gwent Police appealed to find Adams, 34, following an assault in the city.

Officers believed Adams was connected to their investigation.

Those with information are asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously over the phone on 0800 555 111 or online.