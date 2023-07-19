A MAN caught drug driving four times in the space of just 12 days has been spared jail.
Ian James, 39, was stopped by police in Ebbw Vale and Tredegar between Sunday, January 22, and Thursday, February 2, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.
He had cocaine in his blood on three occasions and both cocaine and ecstasy the other time.
James, of Wordsworth Close, Ebbw Vale pleaded guilty to drug driving.
He was jailed for two months but the sentence was suspended for 18 months because “the defendant is working with the Probation Service and the Gwent Drug & Alcohol Service”.
James was banned from driving for 12 months.
