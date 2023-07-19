JASON EVANS, 47, of Moorland Park, Newport was jailed for 18 weeks after he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on June 10.

He must pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

LEWIS DEABREU, 24, of St James Close, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly was conditionally discharged for eight months after he pleaded guilty to two counts of theft at Asda on December 22, 2022 and January 15.

He must pay £85 costs, £60 compensation and a £26 surcharge.

STEVEN LOWERY, 51, of Rushbrook, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Lake View on January 20.

He was fined £940 and must pay a £376 surcharge and £85 costs.

DAVID ROGERS, 32, of Monnow Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative and cannabis in his blood on January 8.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

THOMAS NICHOLLS, 32, of Wright Close, Newport was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative and ketamine in his blood on the A4042 in Cwmbran on January 17.

He was fined £461 and must pay a £184 surcharge and £85 costs.

COLIN MAINWARING, 46, of Ty Fry Close, Blaenavon was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possessing 10g of cannabis and being drunk and disorderly on Osborne Road, Pontypool on January 31.

CLIVE PRZYBOROWSKI, 59, of Laburnum Drive, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 14 months after he admitted drink driving with 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Ringwood Avenue, Newport on June 20.

He was fined £323 and must pay a £129 surcharge and £85 costs.

GARETH WORTH, 31, of Newland Way, Wyesham, Monmouth was jailed for 12 weeks after he admitted two counts of being in breach of a criminal behaviour preventing him from entering Waitrose and Home Bargains on June 13 and June 28 respectively and one count of theft.

He must pay £80 compensation.

JORDAN KNIGHT, 27, of Witham Street, Newport must pay £520 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on Spytty Road on March 22.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.