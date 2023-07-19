A DRIVER has been banned from driving after being caught speeding at 109mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway.
Anshumali Verma, 51, was clocked travelling more than twice the speed limit in a Mercedes AMG A-35 in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 28 westbound.
The offence took place on December 29 last year, Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court was told.
Verma, of Llandennis Road, Cyncoed, Cardiff was disqualified from driving for 14 days.
She must also pay £1,025 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel