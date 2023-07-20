Warren Marrett assaulted the officer as hundreds of revellers celebrated the easing of coronavirus restrictions late on the night of Saturday, June 26, 2021.

The defendant lashed out at the constable as he and colleagues were trying to arrest him when he became “aggressive” when they tried to move him out of the way.

CCTV footage played at Cardiff Crown Court showed Marrett holding up a police van with his dancing before grabbing a woman from the crowd to join him as his partner.

While he was on bail awaiting trial for this, he assaulted PC Michael Price at Newport Central police station in May this year while he was in a holding cell.

Marrett had been arrested on Francis Drive in the Pill area for again being “aggressive” to officers while holding a bottle of alcohol.

The defendant used the handcuffs to “apply pressure to PC Price causing him considerable pain”.

Marrett, 36, of Caerau Crescent, Newport eventually pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

He has previous convictions for battery, public disorder and resisting a police officer.

Ben Waters, mitigating, said his client had claimed that PC Price had assaulted him first and played mobile phone footage which captured his arrest on Francis Drive.

It showed PC Price and a number of officers detaining Marrett.

Mr Waters told the court: “It’s conceded he doesn’t have the best relationship with the local constabulary.”

His barrister added that the defendant was the primary carer for his 11-year-old son.

Judge Paul Hobson told Marrett: “It has been stated on your behalf that you don't have the best relationship with the police but you behave like a violent thug when you’ve had too much to drink.”

Referring to the assault on PC Price, the judge said: “You used the handcuffs to apply pressure causing him considerable pain and unpleasant marks to his arm.

“You say to the author of the pre-sentence report that you didn't intend to hurt him.

“That, I'm afraid, is absolute nonsense. Causing him pain was the whole intention of what you did.”

He told Marrett the only reason he wasn’t sending him to prison was because of the consequences his son would face without having his father around.

Judge Hobson said: “You have an 11-year-old son. You are not setting him, I hope you realise, the right example at the age of 36 coming in front of the crown court.

“What on earth must he think?”

Marrett was jailed for six months but the sentence was suspended for 18 months.

He must carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and he must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.