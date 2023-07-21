A MAN has appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court charged with making petrol bombs.

Richard Bool, 61, is accused of making an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose on July 12.

The defendant, of Valley View Road, Cwmtillery did not enter a plea.

Bool was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear before the crown court on August 11.