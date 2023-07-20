Mr Ball, who was previously convicted of the rape of an adult female and the sexual abuse of a child, was brutally murdered in broad daylight outside his home on the Duffryn Estate by father-of-five Andrew Southwood.

Southwood - who was found guilty of the murder last month - was in a relationship with Mr Ball's sister at the time of the attack.

Sentencing, Mr Justice Griffiths described the sentencing in brutal detail, including how Mr Ball writhed in agony for three hours before he eventually died.

Police initially thought Mr Ball was suffering the effects of alcohol and drugs when they found him dying on his doorstep. Earlier the same day a drunk Mr Ball – who was an alcoholic – had been attacked in a local department store, being punched on the back of the head.

At a high-tension sentencing hearing at Newport Crown Court, today, July 20, Mr Ball’s family sat on one side of the court and Southwood’s family on the other. As he was sentenced Southwood shouted “b*******” to the judge as he was led away.

Outside court Southwood’s family raged, and a police press conference on the steps of the court had to be cancelled.

In court, Mr Ball’s sister Michelle described how her life and that of her family had been devastated, and that no matter what her brother did in the past, he did not deserve the fate that was eventually cast upon him.

On sentencing, Mr Justice Griffiths said: “Carl Ball had a difficult life. He had also committed crimes for which he had served his time in prison, however when you killed him on August 19, 2022, he was 51-years-old and his last conviction for a serious sexual offence was over 20 years ago. Despite this he was regularly prosecuted by people in his community.

“After one assault, not by you, Carl said just because I do not fight back anymore, I take beating after beating because I will not retaliate.

“Because at the time he was drunk, the police did not take an immediate statement, but dropped him off at the Duffryn estate. Moments after he walked onto the estate he had the misfortune of meeting you. It was an unprovoked attack of cruelty and brutality. I am quite sure he had not assaulted you.

“You had no excuse for what you did. Carl Ball was no threat to you. He offered no resistance. He had done you no harm. You picked on him because you are a bully and he was easy prey.”

Southwood, 39, of Chaffinch Way, Duffryn, will serve a minimum of 20 years in prison before he is eligible for parole for the murder of Ball. He was also ordered to pay a £228 surcharge.