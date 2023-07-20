Southwood, 39, of Chaffinch Way, Duffryn, will serve a minimum of 20 years after murdering Carl Ball, a convicted rapist and child sex abuser, outside his home on the Duffryn Estate in 2022.

Following the sentencing, Mr Ball’s sister Michelle described her brother as a man who was trying to rebuild his life.

However, this was hard to do on estate where Mr Ball was hated – on sentencing Judge Justice Griffiths described Mr Ball as the “local whipping boy”.

At the time of his death, 20 years after his convictions, 51-year-old-Ball was drunk, having earlier been assaulted in a shop.

He died in what Judge Griffiths described as a “cruel” and “humiliating” manner.

In an emotional impact statement read out in court, Mr Ball’s sister said that, despite his issues, she could not understand why her brother had been treated like this.

Murderer and bully Andrew Southwood (Image: Gwent Police)

‘My last memory of my brother was one in pain and anguish’: Carl Ball’s sister Michelle Lewis’ full impact statement

"2022 was a difficult year for my family when we lost our brother Gareth. It affected our whole family greatly.

"Carl had a troubled life. We lost touch. Following the death of Gareth I reconnected with Carl. I could see he had changed as a person and grown up. He was trying his hardest to get his life back on track.

"Carl and I became quite close in the time before his death and we would speak nearly every day. I wanted to be there for Carl.

"It is no secret Carl had his issues in the past, but I feel he was dealing with those issues.

"That day in August 2022 will live with me for the rest of my life. From the moment I received a call from Carl saying he had been assaulted in Pill I knew him moving on with his life would not be so easy.

"I am haunted by that day and have been ever since.

"My last memory of my brother was one in pain and anguish.

"My brother was assaulted in his home, in broad daylight, with people just watching.

"It breaks my heart someone was treated like this. I constantly think of the pain and suffering Carl must have gone through. I often get flashbacks of that day.

"Our family feel we have been robbed of a future with Carl.

"I was looking forward to having a happy relationship with my brother. This has been taken away in cruel circumstances.

"I feel I have to be strong for my family, but the feeling of upset and sorrow will not leave me, and I am not sure it ever will.

"I just wish I could speak to Carl once again to tell him how much he was loved by his family.

"Since Carl was murdered I have become a lot more closed off to the world around me. I do not want to go out the house unless I have to. My thoughts of what happened to Carl are constantly in my mind. What happened to Carl is so hard to come to terms with.

"I mentioned I used to live on the Duffryn estate.

"For a number of years I am aware the estate has changed from the one I used to live on.

"There is a lot of aggression towards members of my family.

"My brothers were not perfect, but I do not feel the level of aggression shown to them was right and I think it led to their deaths.

"The fact Carl was assaulted in the middle of the day and no one came forward saddens me.

"My life and that of my family has changed forever.

"I feel I was robbed of Carl’s life and the chance to be happy again.

"The person responsible for Carl’s death has a family and will still see them. We will never see Carl again."

It's said a community just stood by as convicted paedophile Carl Ball was beaten to death outside his home in broad daylight (Image: Supplied)

‘Southwood showed no remorse for his crime’: Gwent Police

Detective Superintendent Nick Wilkie, the senior investigating officer in the murder said, he hoped today’s sentence brought closure for Mr Ball's family.

“Andrew Southwood has shown no remorse for his crime and actively tried to mislead officers as they investigated the circumstances of Carl Ball’s death," he said.

“The catalogue of evidence gathered by the investigation team and presented to the jury ultimately led to Southwood being found guilty.

"It's the job of police officers to keep the public safe and it is our duty to protect all members of our communities if they need us should a crime be committed.

"This case is an example of taking the law into your own hands - one life has been lost and another will be spent in prison.

“During this trial the family has heard distressing details about their loved one's death and our thoughts remain with them. I hope the conclusion of the case brings them some closure."