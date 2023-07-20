Speaking as killer Andrew Southwood was jailed for life for the murder, Judge Justice Griffiths spoke about how Mr Ball gave his last pound to a person he gave pity to in the street.

Judge Griffiths also described how Mr Ball had shared his home with a homeless person as he tried to rebuild his life.

It was here that Ball, who was previously convicted of the rape of a woman and the sexual abuse of a child, was described as the “local whipping boy", who’d given up retaliating having been attacked so much.

On sentencing Southwood at Newport Crown Court, Judge Griffiths said: “He (Mr Ball) was regularly persecuted by people in his community.

“After one assault, not by you, Carl said “just because I do not fight back anymore, I take beating after beating because I will not retaliate”.

“Moments after Ball walked back onto the estate he had the misfortune of meeting you. It was an unprovoked attack of cruelty and brutality.

“He was known as a local whipping boy who would not fight back.

“You picked on him because you are a bully and he was easy prey.

“The ferocity of your attack was terrible.

“Death was slow, painful and humiliating. Carl Ball lost control of his bowls in front of police and his sister. He pleaded with you to stop, those pleas fell on deaf ears.

“When the attack was over, Carl Ball suffered for three hours before death. There was cruelty in the attack. It was a public beating. It was a horrible death.

“What you did was worse than anything that had come before.”

Southwood, 39, of Chaffinch Way, Duffryn, will serve a minimum of 20 years for murder before he is eligible for parole.

Evil Andrew Southwood. A bully (Image: Gwent Police)

‘It was a public beating. A horrible death’ His Honour Mr Justice Griffiths' sentence remarks in full

"The victim of this murder was entitled the life and dignity of any human being.

"He had shared his home with a homeless person and on the day he died he gave his last pound to a person he gave pity to in the street.

"To his sister Michelle, he was a dear brother.

"Carl Ball had a difficult life. He had also committed crimes for which he had served his time in prison, however when you killed him on August 19, 2022, he was 51-years-old and his last conviction for a serious sexual offence was over 20 years ago. Despite this, he was regularly persecuted by people in his community.

"After one assault, not by you, Carl said 'just because I do not fight back anymore, I take beating after beating because I will not retaliate'.

"Because at the time he was drunk, the police did not take an immediate statement, but dropped Ball off at the Duffryn estate. Moments after he walked back onto the estate he had the misfortune of meeting you.

"It was an unprovoked attack of cruelty and brutality. I am quite sure he had not assaulted you.

"He was known as a local whipping boy who would not fight back.

"You had no excuse for what you did. Carl Ball was no threat to you. He offered no resistance. He had done you no harm.

"You picked on him because you are a bully and he was easy prey.

"The ferocity of your attack was terrible. You may not have intended to kill him, but you did not hold back.

"The injuries of the assault included blunt force injuries, fractures of the sternum, ribs and right shoulder blade. Some injuries showed straight line marks from the weapon that caused them.

"The force was enough to break ribs and the shoulder blade, but also break the protected spleen below the ribs, which ultimately caused Carl Ball to bleed to death.

It's said a community just stood by as convicted paedophile Carl Ball was beaten to death outside his home in broad daylight (Image: Supplied)

"Death was slow, painful and humiliating. Ball lost control of his bowels in front of police and his sister. He pleaded with you to stop, those pleas fell on deaf ears.

"The police came quickly. They thought Carl was drunk. You did not tell them you beat him.

"The victim was vulnerable. He was defenceless. He could not fight back. He had no one to protect him.

"When the attack was over, he suffered for three hours before death. There was cruelty in the attack. It was a public beating. It was a horrible death.

"After the attack, you took Mr Ball’s bag and the weapon and dropped the weapon some distance from the attack.

"You made a misleading call to the police saying you knew nothing about what happened.

"There’s no remorse. There was no specific intention to kill, but there was a reckless disregard for the life-threatening nature of your assault.

"You did not target Carl Ball’s head, but you did target the most vulnerable parts of his body, repeatedly.

"What you did was worse than anything that had come before."