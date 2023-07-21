Adam Waters claimed he was just looking for a place to stay, but the judge said he was lying and instead Waters callously targeted an estate housing vulnerable people.

On Tuesday, May 16, at Riverside Court, Pontypool, Waters was caught on his attempted victim’s Ring doorbell system attempting to gain access to her property.

The video was circulated and Waters was identified and arrested two weeks later, on Wednesday, May 31. It was here he was found in possession of 0.6 grammes of amphetamine.

Waters, 36, claimed he was looking for a place to go after being told he could not stay at his mothers' home because there was no room.

At Newport Crown Court on Thursday, July 20, Recorder Simon Hughes called this out as a lie, saying Waters was not looking for somewhere to stay, but rather was on the estate in an attempt to steal.

Mr Hughes said: “You attempted to burgle a block of flats housing vulnerable people. The victim you targeted was a 91-year-old lady with dementia.

“With the Ring doorbell at the front of the address, you can be seen attempting to gain access to a key safe. This video was circulated and you were identified.”

The Riverside, Pontypool (Image: Google Maps)

Adam Waters, attempted to burgle (Image: Gwent Police)

Waters has an extensive record, with 24 convictions from 30 previous offences.

He previously received a 20-week custodial sentence for possession of a weapon in a public place.

Waters, 36, of New Inn, Pontypool, pleaded guilty to attempted burglary at Cardiff Crown Court on July 14 and possession of amphetamine at Newport Magistrates Court on June 2.

He was sentenced to 15 months in prison for the attempted burglary and four weeks for possession of amphetamine, to run concurrent.

He will serve half in custody and on release will pay a surcharge of £187.