Chelsea Price, 19, from Newport pleaded guilty to assaulting emergency workers Gareth Murphy and Liam Price in the city on July 27.

The attacks included spitting, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

Price, who has shown “a flagrant disregard for court orders”, also admitted being in breach of a community order imposed last September for assaulting a police officer on Magor Street.

The defendant, of Stow Hill, was locked up for 15 weeks.

She must also pay £200 in compensation.