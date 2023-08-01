STEPHEN HEANEY, 37, of Cowshed Lane, Bassaleg, Newport must pay £1,350 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 76mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on May 28.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MAICIE HELSBY, 21, of Portskewett Street, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 30mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on March 4.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

KYLE DIXON, 23, of Broadwood Close, Newport was sentenced to a community order and banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Malpas Road, driving without insurance, driving without a licence and possession of cannabis on February 7.

He must attend a 19-day “Thinking Skills” programme, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was fined £80 and must pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

REBECCA LEE WILLIAMS, 27, of Prince Philip Avenue, Garnlydan, Ebbw Vale was banned from driving for 34 days after she pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She must pay £645 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOSHUA SCOTT HAYDEN, 32, of Windsor Road, Brynmawr was banned from driving for six months for driving when using a hand-held mobile telephone on Main Road, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly on March 17.

He must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MARK JOHN FLEMING, 33, of Chepstow Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Trafalgar Road, Brynmawr last New Year’s Eve.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

DAVID JAMES FRANCIS, aged 58, of Baillie Smith Avenue, Swffryd, Abertillery must pay £433 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road, Newbridge on April 8.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

SASHA FRY, 35, of Chapel Lane, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran must pay £196 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on The Highway on March 23.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

KEITH BROWN, 48, of Rhymney Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road, Newbridge on May 6.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

EPAMEINONDAS CHRYSOCHOIDIS, 36, of Brecon Road, Abergavenny must pay £703 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 76mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport eastbound between Junction 28 and Junction 27 on May 6.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOANNE EVANS, 56, of Salway Avenue, Britannia, Caerphilly must pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on White Rose Way, New Tredegar on March 4.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.