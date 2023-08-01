The driver of an Audi Q5 failed to stop in Chepstow Road at 11.30am on Sunday, 23 July.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We’re appealing for information after the driver of an Audi Q5 failed to stop in Chepstow Road at 11.30am Sunday 23 July.

“The driver later drove in a dangerous manner through the St Julian’s area. Anyone with information is asked to call 101, or DM us, quoting 2300244673.”