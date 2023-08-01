The police are appealing for information after a driver failed to stop for the force and was later spotted driving dangerously.
The driver of an Audi Q5 failed to stop in Chepstow Road at 11.30am on Sunday, 23 July.
Later that day they drove in a dangerous manner through the St Julian’s area.
Anyone with information is now urged to contact the force.
“The driver later drove in a dangerous manner through the St Julian’s area. Anyone with information is asked to call 101, or DM us, quoting 2300244673.”
