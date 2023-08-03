Jay Jones, 22, from Blackwood admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Gemma Maidment in Caerphilly.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in public at Castle Court Shopping Centre.

The offences took place on May 14, 2022, Newport Crown Court was told.

Jones, of Fleur-de-Lys Avenue, Pontllanfraith, who appeared via video link from Cardiff Prison, was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on August 25.

His co-defendants were sentenced in June

Cory-Jay Thomas, 18, of, Pwllypant, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and was locked up for six years.

Jessie Watson, also 18, of Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm.

She was sentenced to a two-year community order and must carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.