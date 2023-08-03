ISOBEL GILL-DUFFY, 23, of Rassau Road, Rassau, Ebbw Vale was banned from driving for 20 months after she admitted drink driving with 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and driving with no insurance on the A465 on July 7.

She was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

JOSHUA DEVOY, 23, of Meadow Lane, Abergavenny was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A40 on February 2.

He was fined £450 and must pay £85 costs and a £120 surcharge.

LOUIE THOMAS, 21, of Fairhill, Fairwater, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A4042 on February 6.

He was fined £260 and must pay £85 costs and a £104 surcharge.

ETHAN JENKINS, 21, of Alexandra Court, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for two years after he admitted driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance on Walford Davies Drive on April 5.

He must carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs.

SARAH GARLAND, 38, of Woodstock Close, Caldicot was fined £375 after she pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on July 8.

She must pay a £150 surcharge and £85 costs.

AMANDA BECHER, 37, of Chepstow Road, Newport must pay £322 in a fine, compensation and costs after she admitted the theft of toilet roll, kitchen roll and butter worth £117 from Stow Hill Service Station on June 8.

JASON TRIMBY, 52, of George Street, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool must pay £645 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance on Duffryn Drive, Newport on February 9.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.