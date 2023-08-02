A PERSON has been taken to hospital after being attacked with a blade.
Gwent Police were called to a report of an assault on Newport Road in Cwmcarn at about 10pm on Saturday, July 29.
A 51-year-old man suffered head and chest injuries and was taken to hospital.
A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with three offences: wounding with intent, common assault, possession of a bladed article.
He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear before Newport Magistrates today, Wednesday, August 2.
