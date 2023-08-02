Police found the stash when they raided the home drug dealer Kassim Ahmed shared with his girlfriend and daughter in Newport.

James Evans, prosecuting, said officers recovered nearly 800g of cannabis and a mobile phone with drug related messages on it in March 2022.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Ahmed turned to dealing the class B drug in order to help him pay for his own £400 a week smoking habit.

The 25-year-old, of Bishton Street, Newport admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession of criminal property.

The offences took place between September 25, 2020 and March 12, 2022.

He had one unrelated previous conviction for criminal damage in 2017.

Ahmed’s barrister Justin Hugheston-Roberts urged the court to “take a risk” on his client and impose a suspended jail sentence.

He said: “This young man's life has been ruined as a result of his own crass stupidity.

“In the dealing of drugs and in the taking of drugs, Covid has found yet another victim.

“Because his circumstances were that during the Covid years he was on his own and as far as employment was concerned, he had been furloughed.

“He was short of cash and he was a drug user.

“And he smoked cannabis and he smoked a lot of cannabis – up to £300 to £400 worth a week of cannabis and he couldn't afford to sustain that habit.

“So like so many we hear of in these courts, he buys in bulk.

“And then to fund his own habit, he sells to friends and colleagues that he knows in small amounts.

“But that's the rub – he sells.”

Mr Hugheston-Roberts said a business partner of Ahmed’s employer Curtis Laurent had come to court to speak on behalf of the defendant if called by the judge.

Recorder Richard Booth KC told Ahmed: “Drug dealing brings misery to communities.

“This represents your one and only chance.

“If there is any more offending by you of any kind, you will go straight to prison.”

The defendant was jailed for eight months but that term was suspended for 18 months.

Ahmed will have to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He has to pay £420 prosecution costs and is set to face a proceeds of crime hearing on November 17.