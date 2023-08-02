At Newport Magistrates’ Court, Jessie Blandford, 75, from Caerphilly was found guilty in her absence of two Animal Welfare Act offences.

The charges relate to failing to take the animal to a vet when it was suffering with a swollen rear leg and failing to ensure there was “a suitable environment that was hygienic and/or free from hazards”.

The offences were committed on Western Drive, Bargoed on October 11, 2021.

Blandford, of Troed-Y-Bryn, Penyrheol was ordered to pay £1,000 costs.

The pensioner was also fined £300 and has to pay a £34 surcharge.