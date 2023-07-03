Live

A48 Cardiff crash latest as vigil planned for three who died

By Nicholas Thomas

  • Police continue to investigate a fatal crash on the A48 between Cardiff and Newport involving five people who had been reported missing.
  • Eve Smith, Darcy Ross, and Rafel Jeanne were all found dead at the scene.
  • Two more people remain in hospital and police enquiries are ongoing.

