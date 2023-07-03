- Police continue to investigate a fatal crash on the A48 between Cardiff and Newport involving five people who had been reported missing.
- Eve Smith, Darcy Ross, and Rafel Jeanne were all found dead at the scene.
- Two more people remain in hospital and police enquiries are ongoing.
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article