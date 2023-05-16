Summary

Crash along Newport section of M4: Severe delays

By Lauran O'Toole

Our live feed has now finished.

  • There are long delays on the M4 Eastbound between J23A Magor - J26 Malpas Road due to a crash.
  • The incident has since been cleared and all lanes have re-opened.
  • Travel time is currently 50 minutes, according to the AA.

