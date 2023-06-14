Live

Crash on A467 Caerphilly, road closed in both directions

Emergency
Traffic
Caerphilly
By Lauran O'Toole

  • The emergency services are at the scene of a crash
  • An air ambulance is reportedly at the scene
  • The A467 is closed in both directions from Texaco Garage in Crumlin to Pantside.
  • Those travelling are advised to find an alternative route for your journey.

