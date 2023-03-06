Weather warnings are "likely" this week according to the Met Office with snow and ice precited in parts of South Wales.
The Met Office said snow and ice could hit South Wales as early as today.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Almond, said: “Although we’ve moved into meteorological Spring there will be a distinctly wintry feel to our weather next week.
"Very cold air will spread across the UK bringing snow showers even to sea level in the north on Monday and these snow showers could spread further south on Tuesday.
“With freezing overnight temperatures and the risk of ice it is likely weather warnings will be issued for Monday and Tuesday once the detail of potential impacts becomes clearer, so keep an eye on the Met Office forecast.”
The BBC has shared its weather forecasts for the coming week and this is when to expect snow.
When will it snow in South Wales this week?
Newport
Monday (March 6)
1pm - Light rain showers
7pm - Partly cloudy
10pm - Light rain showers
Tuesday (March 7)
1am - Light rain
7am - Sleet
10am - Drizzle
1pm - Light rain
7pm - Clear sky
10pm - Clear sky
Wednesday (March 8)
1am - Clear sky
7am - Light snow
10am - Light cloud
1pm - Light cloud
7pm - Thick cloud
10pm - Sleet showers
Thursday (March 9)
1am - Sleet
7am - Sleet
10am - Light rain
1pm - Light rain
7pm - Light rain
10pm - Light rain
Friday (March 10)
1am - Drizzle
7am - Light rain
10am - Light rain
1pm - Light rain
7pm - Light rain
10pm - Light rain
Cwmbran
Monday (March 6)
1pm - Thick cloud
7pm - Partly cloudy
10pm - Drizzle
Tuesday (March 7)
1am - Light rain
7am - Light cloud
10am - Sleet
1pm - Sleet
7pm - Clear sky
10pm - Clear sky
Wednesday (March 8)
1am - Clear sky
7am - Light cloud
10am - Light cloud
1pm - Thick cloud
7pm - Thick cloud
10pm - Light cloud
Thursday (March 9)
1am - Light snow
7am - Sleet
10am - Light rain
1pm - Light rain
7pm - Light rain
10pm - Light rain
Friday (March 10)
1am - Drizzle
7am - Light rain
10am - Light rain
1pm - Heavy rain
7pm - Light rain
10pm - Light rain
Monmouth
Monday (March 6)
1pm - Thick cloud
7pm - Light cloud
10pm - Light rain
Tuesday (March 7)
1am - Light rain
7am - Light cloud
10am - Sleet showers
1pm - Sleet showers
7pm - Clear sky
10pm - Clear sky
Wednesday (March 8)
1am - Clear sky
7am - Sunny intervals
10am - Sunny intervals
1pm - Light cloud
7pm - Light cloud
10pm - Partly cloudy
Thursday (March 9)
1am - Light snow
7am - Sleet
10am - Light rain
1pm - Light rain
7pm - Light rain
10pm - Light rain
Friday (March 10)
1am - Drizzle
7am - Light rain
10am - Light rain
1pm - Light rain
7pm - Drizzle
10pm - Thick cloud
Blackwood
Monday (March 6)
1pm - Light rain showers
7pm - Light cloud
10pm - Drizzle
Tuesday (March 7)
1am - Light rain
7am - Light snow
10am - Light snow
1pm - Sleet showers
7pm - Clear sky
10pm - Clear sky
Wednesday (March 8)
1am - Clear sky
7am - Light snow
10am - Light cloud
1pm - Light cloud
7pm - Light snow
10pm - Light cloud
Thursday (March 9)
1am - Light snow
7am - Light snow
10am - Sleet
1pm - Light rain
7pm - Light rain
10pm - Light rain
Friday (March 10)
1am - Light rain
7am - Light rain
10am - Heavy rain
1pm - Heavy rain
7pm - Light rain
10pm - Light rain
Ebbw Vale
Monday (March 6)
1pm - Thick cloud
7pm - Light cloud
10pm - Light Rain
Tuesday (March 7)
1am - Light rain
7am - Light cloud
10am - Light snow
1pm - Light snow
7pm - Clear sky
10pm - Clear sky
Wednesday (March 8)
1am - Partly cloudy
7am - Sunny intervals
10am - Light cloud
1pm - Light snow
7pm - Light snow
10pm - Light cloud
Thursday (March 9)
1am - Light snow
7am - Heavy snow showers
10am - Sleet
1pm - Light rain
7pm - Light rain
10pm - Light rain
Friday (March 10)
1am - Light rain
7am - Light rain
10am - Light rain
1pm - Heavy rain
7pm - Drizzle
10pm - Drizzle
