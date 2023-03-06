The Met Office said snow and ice could hit South Wales as early as today.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Almond, said: “Although we’ve moved into meteorological Spring there will be a distinctly wintry feel to our weather next week.

"Very cold air will spread across the UK bringing snow showers even to sea level in the north on Monday and these snow showers could spread further south on Tuesday.

“With freezing overnight temperatures and the risk of ice it is likely weather warnings will be issued for Monday and Tuesday once the detail of potential impacts becomes clearer, so keep an eye on the Met Office forecast.”

The UK will get colder over the weekend, with a northerly airmass causing a drop in temperatures and introducing snow to the forecast next week. ❄️



Find out more in our news release 👇 — Met Office (@metoffice) March 2, 2023

The BBC has shared its weather forecasts for the coming week and this is when to expect snow.

When will it snow in South Wales this week?





Newport

Monday (March 6)

1pm - Light rain showers

7pm - Partly cloudy

10pm - Light rain showers

Tuesday (March 7)

1am - Light rain

7am - Sleet

10am - Drizzle

1pm - Light rain

7pm - Clear sky

10pm - Clear sky

Wednesday (March 8)

1am - Clear sky

7am - Light snow

10am - Light cloud

1pm - Light cloud

7pm - Thick cloud

10pm - Sleet showers

Thursday (March 9)

1am - Sleet

7am - Sleet

10am - Light rain

1pm - Light rain

7pm - Light rain

10pm - Light rain

Friday (March 10)

1am - Drizzle

7am - Light rain

10am - Light rain

1pm - Light rain

7pm - Light rain

10pm - Light rain

Cwmbran

Monday (March 6)

1pm - Thick cloud

7pm - Partly cloudy

10pm - Drizzle

Tuesday (March 7)

1am - Light rain

7am - Light cloud

10am - Sleet

1pm - Sleet

7pm - Clear sky

10pm - Clear sky

Wednesday (March 8)

1am - Clear sky

7am - Light cloud

10am - Light cloud

1pm - Thick cloud

7pm - Thick cloud

10pm - Light cloud

Thursday (March 9)

1am - Light snow

7am - Sleet

10am - Light rain

1pm - Light rain

7pm - Light rain

10pm - Light rain

Friday (March 10)

1am - Drizzle

7am - Light rain

10am - Light rain

1pm - Heavy rain

7pm - Light rain

10pm - Light rain

Turning colder this week, but will there be snow where you are?



Find out in the week ahead forecast 👇 pic.twitter.com/q66uSR2CNb — Met Office (@metoffice) March 5, 2023

Monmouth

Monday (March 6)

1pm - Thick cloud

7pm - Light cloud

10pm - Light rain

Tuesday (March 7)

1am - Light rain

7am - Light cloud

10am - Sleet showers

1pm - Sleet showers

7pm - Clear sky

10pm - Clear sky

Wednesday (March 8)

1am - Clear sky

7am - Sunny intervals

10am - Sunny intervals

1pm - Light cloud

7pm - Light cloud

10pm - Partly cloudy

Thursday (March 9)

1am - Light snow

7am - Sleet

10am - Light rain

1pm - Light rain

7pm - Light rain

10pm - Light rain

Friday (March 10)

1am - Drizzle

7am - Light rain

10am - Light rain

1pm - Light rain

7pm - Drizzle

10pm - Thick cloud

Blackwood

Monday (March 6)

1pm - Light rain showers

7pm - Light cloud

10pm - Drizzle

Tuesday (March 7)

1am - Light rain

7am - Light snow

10am - Light snow

1pm - Sleet showers

7pm - Clear sky

10pm - Clear sky

Wednesday (March 8)

1am - Clear sky

7am - Light snow

10am - Light cloud

1pm - Light cloud

7pm - Light snow

10pm - Light cloud

Thursday (March 9)

1am - Light snow

7am - Light snow

10am - Sleet

1pm - Light rain

7pm - Light rain

10pm - Light rain

Friday (March 10)

1am - Light rain

7am - Light rain

10am - Heavy rain

1pm - Heavy rain

7pm - Light rain

10pm - Light rain

Ebbw Vale

Monday (March 6)

1pm - Thick cloud

7pm - Light cloud

10pm - Light Rain

Tuesday (March 7)

1am - Light rain

7am - Light cloud

10am - Light snow

1pm - Light snow

7pm - Clear sky

10pm - Clear sky

Wednesday (March 8)

1am - Partly cloudy

7am - Sunny intervals

10am - Light cloud

1pm - Light snow

7pm - Light snow

10pm - Light cloud

Thursday (March 9)

1am - Light snow

7am - Heavy snow showers

10am - Sleet

1pm - Light rain

7pm - Light rain

10pm - Light rain

Friday (March 10)

1am - Light rain

7am - Light rain

10am - Light rain

1pm - Heavy rain

7pm - Drizzle

10pm - Drizzle