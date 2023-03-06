TRIBUTES have been paid to three people who died in a suspected crash on the A48 between Newport and Cardiff.
A group of three women and two men were reportedly last seen in the early hours of Saturday, with Gwent Police issuing a missing persons appeal for the five-strong group over the weekend.
On Monday, Gwent Police confirmed three of the group had died, while the other two people had been taken to hospital “with serious injuries”.
Police are yet to confirm the identities of the three people who died, but families and friends have shared tributes online to two of the women, and one of the men.
A relative of Eve Smith posted on Facebook that the 21-year-old was among those who died.
Other Facebook posts suggest Darcy Ross, also 21, died in the suspected crash, while there are tributes to Rafel Jeanne too.
A book of condolence has been set up for tributes to the three people who have died.
One commentor, Amy, described Eve Smith as “an amazing friend”, adding that she was “absolutely heartbroken”.
Community answers
Pay your tribute following the death of Eve Smith, Darcy Ross and Rafel Jeanne.
"Leave your tribute to the trio, whose car was found in the St Mellons area shortly after midnight on Monday."
We asked for your responses - this is what you sent.
Leave your tribute hereWe are so so sorry that your night out having fun ended this way. Our deepest condolences to your families and friends. Our thoughts are with you all. Xx ❤️
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereAll i can say is heartbreaking. From a lovely night out to a tragic end. Fly high Eve, Darcy and Rafel , condelences to Family and friends also 💔💔💔💖
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereRIP Eve smith ,Darcy ross and Rafel jeanne . You were all taken too soon ,rest in internal peace x
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereI am a mother and grandmother my heart aches for the pain you are all going through.the mum who has lost two daughters in the same way a extra hug so so sorry I feel your pain god bless.
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute here3 beautiful souls lost in an unthinkable tragedy. RIP. Praying that your two friends pull through. Beautiful Eve, reunited with your big sister Xana. xXx
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereRIP so young and so tragic, such a waste of life that was only just starting, you will all be sadly missed 💔 😢
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereI didn’t no any of them but have kids of my own and we are all very touched and saddened I think whole county feels the same love to all families xxx❤️
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereRIP XXX
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereR.I.P ❤️
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereHeartbroken for your friends and families. Forever young x RIP angels x
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereSo sad I didn't know you but I care for you all a families worse nightmare such a tragic loss .rip young angels I'm sure your watching over your friends in hospital and your families xxxxx
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereOur thoughts and prayers go out to those who lost their lives and those who are fighting for theirs. Thinking especially of their families and friends at this very sad time. May they rest in peace xx
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereMy families condolences go to all of Eve's, Darcy's and Rafel's families and friends. May they all rest in peace 🙏 🕊
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereDeepest sympathy to all families of the three young people tragically passed away in this tragic accident and thoughts are with those still in hospital rip to three beautiful souls and get well soon to the two in hospital sending love and prayers to families xxx
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereSo tragic and heartbreaking, my thoughts are with the families 😢😢❤️
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereI don't know what to say really but,Im so gutted for you guys,and your family,that's so,so sad I hope you you are at peace,but you shouldn't of been taken this early,none of you ,I just want to make sure you have all the support you all need, what ever, honestly my heart goes out to all of you,god bless,R,I,P Eve Smith,Darcy Ross,Rafael Jeanne,xxx ❤️🫶💯
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereWishing a speedy recovery to the two young people that have been found and much love to the families to those who have passed, may you take comfort knowing they have gone onto their next journey together, God bless.
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereSleep tight beautiful angels gone way too young fly high ♥️
Anything else you want to add?Thoughts are with your family’s
Leave your tribute hereHeartbreaking... taken so young. R.I.P Eve , Darcy and Rafel . Thinking of all the families 💔💔💔
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereI’m so sorry for this tragic accident.. I didn’t know anyone who was involved but it’s so heartbreaking!! Hug your loved ones and always say I love you when they leave to go out to work or a night out .. it’s such a tragic end to such beautiful people and I know the families will never understand why this happened.. I’m just so sad and I know I’m in no position to comment as I’m not known to anyone involved but please take some sort of comfort knowing so people feel your pain.. try not to be angry…. Just remember the vibrant wonderful people they were.. rest in peace you fabulous people and fly high and look after the ones left behind. Give them the strength to carry on and survive this terrible situation.. love to each and everyone who knew these lovely people❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereThinking of you all, words cannot express how you must all be feeling but we are all here to support you however you need us to, in my prayers 🙏 ❤️ God Bless xx ❤️
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereSo heartbreaking my heart and thoughts go out to friends and family rip darling angels ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereDeepest sympathy to all the family . Thinking of u all sending lots of love, strength & prayers at this very sad time xx
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereDeepest sympathy to all families and loved ones My thoughts are with you all x
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereSuch sad news was hoping these young adults were found safe and well. My heart goes out to their families 💔
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereMy heart goes out to all the families that has sadly lost their daughters and son Eve, Darcy and Rafel, RIP
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereSuch sad news, my thoughts are with all families and friends. RIP beautiful people xxx
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereMy heart goes out one and all at this sad time the memories you have of there life will bring you hope godbless xxx
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereHeartbreaking 💔 My thoughts are with the family and friends of each one.
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereI am so sorry for your loss. So young 💔
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereVery sad thinking of their parents and family
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereHeartbreaking for all friends and family who are involved with the unbearable news processing this horrific situation. May you all find the strength to get through the next few days to process the unreal and private grieving with the least amount of intrusion.🤍🤍🤍xxx
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereRIP MY CONDOLENCES TO ALL FAMILIES .ALISON FROM LONDON
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereMy granddaughter knew these girls & she said they were all lovely. This happening is every parents nightmare. I can't begin to know how they must be feeling. My heart goes out to all their friends & relatives.
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereRest in peace. Thoughts are with the families 💔
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereSuch a sad loss of 3 beautiful souls. Gone too early, May you fly with the angels.
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereMay u all RIP such a sad sad accident
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereAbsolutely tragic, my heart goes out to the 3 grieving families, and prayers to the other 2 that your children pull through.. RIP 🙏
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereCan’t imagine what your families are going through forever young such a tragic waste RIP 💔x
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereMy thoughts are with all the families and friends. Thinking of you all at this very sad and tragic time. All my love Heather
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereAbsolutely devastated to hear the tragic death of eve Smith, my heart goes out to her mum Emma, tony, an her sister Lauren an brother zain , my you rest easy with you big sister xana to look after you now xx 💔
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereThinking of you all. Gone far too soon. Deepest sympathy to all the families of these beautiful young lives. Rest in peace x
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereMy heart goes out to all involved, may you all rest in peace 💔💔💔
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereso sorry for everyone’s loss thinking of the families🙏💔
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereSuch a devastating tragedy, 3 beautiful young souls, may you all rest in paradise, my thought are with your loved ones. Fly high 🕊
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereAbsolutely devasting for all the families involved my sincere condolences and praying the ones in hospital make it 🙇💔
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereRip allxxxSo sad.Love to family and friends 💔
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute heremy heart is with your family rest in peace
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereEve, you were always such an amazing friend. I really can’t believe you are gone, I am absolutely heartbroken. You’re reunited with your big sister now and looking after each other. Such a beautiful person inside and out, hope you’re partying up there! Love you always, Rest In Peace! FOREVER YOUNG, FOREVER 21✨❤️ Amy xxxxx
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereSo sad my hart goes out 2 u all rip
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereRIP 3 beautiful angels taken way to soon 💔💔💔
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereRest In Peace Beautiful Girls & Rafel…. FOREVER YOUNG….FOREVER 21!!! XXX
Share any pictures here
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereKnown Darcy and Eve from high school. Terrible needs to hear, also for Rafel. I’m so sorry this happened to you all. It’s so unfair. Forever young girls and Rafel. Sleep tight.
Anything else you want to add?
Leave your tribute hereR.i.p to 3 young adults,such a tragic end ,my thoughts are with your families and friends ❤️
Anything else you want to add?
Pay your tribute following the death of Eve Smith, Darcy Ross and Rafel Jeanne.
Leave your tribute to the trio, whose car was found in the St Mellons area shortly after midnight on Monday.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article