A LARGE police presence was spotted in Newport city centre on Monday afternoon.
Several police cars were called out to the area around the Old Green Roundabout at around 5pm on March 6.
The police then moved off the roundabout to the lay-by on Queensway – under the NCP car park.
Two marked police cars and an unmarked car were spotted behind a coach, with at least one further unmarked police car in front of the coach.
Officers left the scene around 5.30pm.
It is not yet known why the large police presence was required. Gwent Police have been contacted for more information.
