The UK is hosting the Eurovision Song Contest in May on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine who can't hold the contest due to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

It is the first time in 25 years that the UK has hosted the contest with Katrina and the Waves winning the competition back in 1997 with the song 'Love Shine A Light'.

With demand for tickets expected to be high, here's everything you need to know.

How to get tickets for Eurovision 2023

Tickets for Eurovision 2023 go on sale on Tuesday, March 7. The sale will begin at midday, GMT.

Tickets will only be available to purchase via Ticketmaster UK regardless of the country you are booking from and you can only purchase tickets for one show at a time.

You must have a Ticketmaster UK account to purchase tickets and fans are encouraged to create their account in advance of sale day.

How much are tickets for Eurovision 2023

Tickets are priced from £30 to £290 for the Semi-Final shows and from £80 to £380 for the Grand Final shows.

The following types of tickets will be available:

Standing (on the arena floor)

Seated

Accessible seats

Hospitality packages

All ticket prices are inclusive of a 2.86% booking fee which is retained by Ticketmaster. There will also be an additional £2.95 transaction fee per order.

You can only buy tickets for one show at a time.

For the three Live televised shows, customers can purchase a maximum of four tickets in one order.

Customers can purchase a maximum of six tickets per order for the six Preview shows.

When is Eurovision 2023 and where is it being held?





The 2023 Eurovision Singing Contest grand final will be held on Saturday, May 13.

The epic show will be held in the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena with the semi-finals taking place earlier in the week on May 9 and 11.

The three live shows of the 67th edition of the competition will be presented by British singer and Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, British actress Hannah Waddingham, and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina.

Irish TV presenter and British commentator for the contest since 2009, Graham Norton, will join the lineup for the final.