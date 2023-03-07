The yellow weather warning has been extended for the next two days as spells of snow and ice look set to cause travel disruptions on Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

It covers the entire South Wales area including Newport, Monmouthshire, Caerphilly, Torfaen, and Blaenau Gwent.

The original warning came into force at 9pm last night and was in place until 10am today.

The extended warnings are in place from midnight until 9am tomorrow and the same time period on Thursday, March 9.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning UPDATED ⚠️



Snow and ice across southern England and Wales



Wednesday 0000 - Thursday 0900



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/0N7pexwxGc — Met Office (@metoffice) March 7, 2023

What to expect from Met Office snow warning in Newport and Gwent?

The Met Office said the extended yellow weather warnings were due to snow forecast for tomorrow and Thursday mornings.

The warning said people could expect possible travel delays with the risk of some vehicles and passengers being left stranded.

The yellow weather warning issued for mid-south Wales has been extended until Thursday. (Image: The Met Office)

The Met Office added: "Bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times possible.

"Some rural communities could become temporarily cut off, power cuts may occur and other services may be temporarily affected.

"Untreated pavements and cycle paths might be impassable with a chance of injuries from slips and falls on snow-covered or icy surfaces."

A Met Office spokesperson explained the reason for the extended weather warnings.

The spokesperson said: "The warning has been extended further north across a larger part of southern England and East Anglia, with the likelihood of impacts increased, and ice included as part of the warning.

"Warning has also been extended into Thursday, primarily to include residual ice impacts that may persist into the morning travel period."

Weather warnings are in place for snow & ice this week, with the risk mostly in the south on Wednesday & further north towards the end of the week. pic.twitter.com/5im3JIxyZa — Met Office (@metoffice) March 6, 2023

The Met Office said yesterday the weather band that was set to hit Wales could bring 1 to 2cm of snow to some areas.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “A band of rain will edge southwards through the course of Monday evening and early Tuesday, this rain turning to snow on hills and perhaps to lower levels in places.

“Many areas will see little or no accumulations of snow, but 1 to 2 cm could settle in some spots, most likely over high ground and southern parts of the warning area.

“The rain and snow is then expected to turn light and patchy as it slowly clears southern England on Tuesday. As skies clear overnight, ice is also likely to form readily on untreated surfaces.”

Everywhere in Wales affected by Met Office snow warning

The yellow weather warning is set to come into force at midnight tonight. (Image: PA)

This is every region of Wales that could see snow as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning:

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Newport

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan

For tips on how to stay safe in the snow, visit The Met Office website.