Eve Smith, Darcy Ross, 21 from Newport, and Rafel Jeanne, 24 from Cardiff lost their lives in the crash.

Sophie Russon, 20, from Newport and Shane Loughlin, 32, from Cardiff, remain in critical condition at the University Hospital of Wales.

Yesterday, well-wishers and mourners were seen paying their respects by leaving floral tributes to the three who died.

Floral tributes have grown at the scene in memory of the three who died.

The number of floral and written tributes has grown significantly overnight, and now a vigil is planned for 6pm this evening at the scene of the crash off A48 roundabout, near St Mellons in Cardiff.

Luke Thole, a friend of Rafel Jeanne, has urged people who knew three to attend the vigil at the scene tonight.

He said: “A lot of people plan to turn up as Rafal was a well-known man, we will be laying flowers, setting off balloons and lighting candles in memory of him and the girls from Newport.

“I am asking everybody to bring their cars, motorbikes, or anything to go down to the site with fireworks to make a fantastic display for them.

“We want to brighten up the night sky with a lot of fireworks so they can see it from above.

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

"Rest in peace to all three involved and my thoughts go out to all the families.

“The floral tributes have been great so far, but they deserve a hundred times more which will happen tonight.”

At the vigil there will be a pink and blue balloon release, a firework display, and lighting of candles.

There will also be a two-minute silence at 6.28pm until 6.30pm to reflect and remember the three who lost their lives in the crash.