VARIOUS applications to fell trees around Chepstow are being considered by Monmouthshire County Council.
The authority is seeking permission to fell several ash trees, that have been identified as infected with ash dieback, on an area of public open space behind a residential property at Meadow Walk.
The council says the trees are within falling distance of nearby homes.
Works to trees at Chepstow Castle and the town’s Bulwark Camp have also been proposed, by their owners, and are being considered by the council.
Work to strip some trees, poison the stumps of others and to fell some is also planned along the Chepstow Port Wall with the application also under consideration by the council.
