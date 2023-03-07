Former footballer Jill Scott, who won the Women’s Euros with the Lionesses and became the Queen of the Jungle in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! last year, will make her debut at the celebrity charity football match.

Scott, 36, will become the first female player to captain Soccer Aid’s England team.

DJ Joel Corry and rapper Bugzy Malone will also play for England in the match.

Joel Corry will join Soccer Aid for the celebrity charity football match (Image: Ian West/PA)

Also joining the line up are Paddy McGuinness who will play goalkeeper, Karen Carney, Jermain Defoe, Gary Cahill and Jack Wilshere.

Scott, who is hoping to take the win for England for the first time since 2018, said: “The Euros, The Jungle and now Soccer Aid for UNICEF – it’s the holy trinity!

“I’ve won two of them, so just need Soccer Aid now to complete ‘The Treble’! I think of all three, this might be the one I’m most nervous about, though – just look at the names involved.”

Emma Hayes and Vicky McClure will co-manage the team as singer Tom Grennan, Olympic winner Sir Mo Farah, comedian Alex Brooker, former footballer and TV presenter Gary Neville, coach Paul Scholes, commentator Eni Aluko and YouTuber Chunkz return.

Corry said: “I’ve played some big gigs in my time – but this is going to be up there. I know the atmosphere at Old Trafford is going to be electric.”

They’ll face competition from athlete Usain Bolt as captain, former striker Robbie Keane as coach, comedian Lee Mack, Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett and Love Island winner and presenter Kem Cetinay.

Bugzy Malone will return to his home of Manchester for the match (Image: Suzan Moore/PA)

Malone said: “Manchester – I’m coming home. Can’t believe Soccer Aid for UNICEF is in my home town this summer – big vibes. I’m going to smash it but will need everyone to come out if we’re to beat Bolt.

“This might be a football match on the day – but the legacy we are creating for the world’s children is so much deeper. It’s massive.”

In 2022, £15 million was raised during the match at London Stadium with fans seeing Soccer Aid World XI win 4-1 on penalties.

World XI is currently on top with six wins to England’s five since the charity match was founded by pop star Robbie Williams in 2006.

When is Soccer Aid and how can you get tickets?





Soccer Aid raises money to help give children all over the world an early start full of play.

Since it began in 2006, it has raised more than £75 million for UNICEF.

Dermot O’Leary will host the match and if you’d like to be there in person, tickets are available to buy now via the Soccer Aid website.

On Sunday, June 11, the charity match will take place at Manchester United’s Old Trafford.

If you can’t make it to the game, you can watch it live from home via ITV1, STV and ITVX.