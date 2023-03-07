A 57-year-old man was found unresponsive on the grounds of St Marys Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 1.

A heavy police presence was reported in the area that morning, and officers cordoned off an area of Stow Hill and closed some routes to traffic while they investigated the incident.

Gwent Police said the man's death was being treated as “unexplained”.

A spokesperson for the force later said: “We received a report that a man had been found unresponsive in the grounds of St Marys Catholic Church, Newport at around 8.30am on Wednesday, March 1.

“Officers attended along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, who confirmed that a 57-year-old man from Newport had died.

“The death is being treated as unexplained at this time; a report has been submitted to the coroner in relation to the death.”

The incident caused the road between Stow Hill/Charles Street and School Lane to be taped off.

The police spokesperson confirmed on Friday that enquiries remained “ongoing”.

Gwent Police are yet to confirmed the identity of the man, and when asked this week for an update on the investigation, the force spokesperson told the Argus there was no further update.